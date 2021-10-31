Hilaria Baldwin has said she fears her husband Alec Baldwin will develop PTSD after the Rust shooting that led to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Hilaria shared an emotional post to Instagram yesterday (30 October) in which a photograph showed her hand intertwined with her husband’s.

The 37-year-old accompanied the photo with a caption reading: “I love you and I’m here.”

As reported by The Post, Hilaria and her family drove to Vermont from their home in New York City after the incident occurred on 21 October.

She told the publication: “I brought [Alec] up here because we have to mourn Halyna’s death.

“Alec had a really traumatic thing happen, and I am trying to limit the PTSD [post-traumatic stress disorder].”

She added: “You look at what happens to soldiers and police officers when something like this happens, it’s traumatic. We came up here for quiet.”

Hilaria continued to say that Baldwin felt “awful” and that the pair were “trying to find quiet”.

“He needs space for me to take care of him and his mental health,” she said.

Earlier on Saturday (30 October), Baldwin made his first public comments since the fatal incident.

The actor told a reporter that he had been gagged from speaking about the accidental shooting of Hutchins by the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department because an investigation is underway.

(Getty Images)

“She was my friend,” Baldwin said of Hutchins. “We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together when this horrible event happened.”

When asked about growing calls to end the use of real firearms on film sets, the 63-year-old said he supported the move.

Baldwin had been the one to discharge the gun in a fatal incident that killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on 21 October.