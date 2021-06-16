Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard star Salma Hayek struggled to learn the name of her own movie

Salma Hayek has said she struggles to say the name of her latest film, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.

The actor plays a hitman’s wife, Sonia, in the film, which is a sequel to 2017’s The Hitman’s Bodyguard.

Speaking about the movie during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Hayek said: “I have to stay that I started practicing saying the name of the movie since we were shooting it because I am dyslexic… I get really confused. I almost have it down.”

She also admitted she was nervous to act in front of iconic star Samuel L Jackson, who is famous for swearing on screen.

“I was like Robert De Niro in Taxi Driver practicing my [cursing],” she said. “I had to say mother***er in front of him a lot of times and it’s quite intimidating.”

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard has been torn apart by critics ahead of its cinema release, with reviewers calling it “nonsense”.

It also stars Ryan Reynolds, Morgan Freeman and Antonio Banderas.

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is in cinemas now.