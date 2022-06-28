Hocus Pocus fans have shared their excitement as the first trailer for the long-awaited sequel has been released.

The original film debuted in 1993 and starred Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker as witches from 17th-century Salem, Massachusetts.

Just before the magical Sanderson sisters are executed as part of the Witch Trials, Winifred (played by Midler) casts a spell that will resurrect the sisters during a full moon on All Hallows' Eve if a virgin lights the Black Flame Candle in their cottage.

The movie follows the sisters after the spell becomes activated, three hundred years later.

Ever since its release, Hocus Pocus has remained a popular Halloween film and has devoted fans across the world.

On Tuesday (28 June), Disney released the first teaser trailer for the sequel, due later this year on Disney+ nearly three decades after its original.

The clip introduces new teen characters reading spells in a forest on Halloween night. As a flame magically erupts, there’s a flash of lightning before the witches appear.

Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker in Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney / YouTube)

“Lock up your children,” Winifred booms. “Yes Salem, we’re back!”

In response to the teaser, many have expressed their delight at seeing the characters returning for more spooky hijinks.

“Excuse me, I just fainted from excitement,” said one fan, while another tweeted: “IT’S A GLORIOUS MORNING! #HocusPocus2”.

Elsewhere, another fan took an issue with the sequel being primarily available on a streaming service, rather than having a traditional cinematic release.

“So help me god if this doesn't get a cinematic release and on physical media...”, they wrote. Another fan was happy that the trailer seemed better than they’d expected: “Wait this actually looks good.”

Hocus Pocus 2 is set to launch on Disney+ on 30 September.