Hogwarts Legacy introduces first transgender character in Harry Potter world

Warner Bros’ video game Hogwarts Legacy will include the first transgender character in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Set in the 1800s, the new open-world role-playing game, based on JK Rowling’s best-selling book series, introduces gamers to the Three Broomsticks pub owner, Sirona Ryan.

At one point in the story, Ryan is asked by a player-character how she knows a goblin named Lodgok.

“Hadn’t seen him in years when he came in a few months ago,” she replies (via GameRevolution).

“But, he recognised me instantly. Which is more than I can say for some of my own classmates. Took them a second to realise I was actually a witch, not a wizard.”

Welcoming a transgender character to Rowling’s Wizarding World is extremely significant, as the author has been accused of sharing transphobic and anti-trans rhetoric across social media.

“Citation needed,” Rowling wrote in her latest controversial comment to ITV’s first trans broadcaster, India Willoughby, who tweeted: “I’m more of a woman than JK Rowling will ever be.”

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Sirona Ryan (far right) (Warner Bros Video Games )

Numerous users deemed Rowling’s response “transphobic”.

Representatives for Rowling declined The Independent’s request for comment.

Hogwarts Legacy takes players on “an epic journey”, allowing them to wander free around Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, the Forbidden Forest and surrounding areas.

Assuming the role of fifth-year Hogwarts students who are gifted with the rare ability to harness ancient, powerful magic, players attend classes to learn potions and master spells.

“JK Rowling is not involved in the creation of the game,” the game’s official site says. “While remaining true to JK Rowling’s original vision, Portkey game developers chart new territory by creating fresh ways for fans to immerse themselves in the Wizarding World.”

Published under Warner Bros Games label Portkey Games, it is being developed by Avalanche Software.

Hogwarts Legacy will launch on 10 February worldwide for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC; 4 April for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One; and 25 July for Nintendo Switch.