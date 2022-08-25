Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Home Alone star Devin Ratray accused of rape

Actor was arrested for an alleged domestic assault in an unrelated case last year

Louis Chilton
Thursday 25 August 2022 09:01
Home Alone - trailer

Home Alone star Devin Ratray has been accused of rape by a friend, according to a report in the US.

Ratray played Buzz McCallister, the older brother of Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin, in the hit 1990 family film. He later appeared in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York and the recent reboot Home Sweet Home Alone, as well as films such as Hustlers and Kimi.

Last December, Ratray was arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend while in Oklahoma for a fan convention. He was later released on bond and pleaded not guilty.

According to a report by CNN, a woman named Lisa Smith, a former friend of Ratray, contacted proescutors after learning of Ratray’s arrest, inquiring about a police report she filed in 2017.

Smith claimed that she had been friends with Ratray for about 15 years before the alleged incident took place.

Recommended

She alleged to CNN that on the night of 21 September 2017, she had gone back to Ratray’s New York CIty apartment along with her brother and another friend.

Smith claimed that Ratray poured drinks, and seemed “intent” that she drink from a specific glass, which she believes was spiked. After encouraging her to stay the night and sleep on his couch, Ratray then sexually assaulted her, according to Smith’s allegations.

According to Smith, Ratay denied the rape in a text message exchange the following day, claiming that he was unable to have sex because he is impotent.

Speaking to CNN, Ratray denied the rape allegation, and said the two did not have sex.

A few weeks after the incident is alleged to have taken place, Smith filed a report with police. As part of the investigation, she provided them with the clothes she was wearing on the night of the alleged incident for DNA testing.

Devin Ratray photographed in 2019

(Getty Images for STXfilms / Alex)

It is claimed that the investigation was closed after detectives mistakenly believed she did not want to press charges.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

Ratray has not been charged in connection to Smith’s allegations.

However, the Manhattan Distrct Attorney’s Office has confirmed that they are “in touch” with Smith after she got in contact with prosecutors again this year.

“The Manhattan DA’s Office takes sexual assault very seriously, and our door is always open,” a spokesperso told Metro.co.uk in a statement.

“Prosecutors and counselors from our Office’s Sex Crimes Unit are in touch with this survivor. We urge any survivors of sexual assault to call our Sex Crimes Hotline at 212-335-9373.”

Recommended

The Independent has contacted a representative of Ratray for comment.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in