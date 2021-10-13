Home Alone fans brand Disney+ reboot a ‘travesty’ as first trailer drops

The first trailer for the forthcoming Home Alone reboot has been released... and viewers are somewhat less than impressed.

Home Sweet Home Alone will see JoJo Rabbit’s Archie Yates play a young boy who is accidentally left at home by himself over the Christmas period.

Irish comedian Aisling Bea will also feature (sporting an English accent), as well as Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s Ellie Kemper, comedian Rob Delaney and Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson.

However, reaction to the trailer on social media was tepid, with many people bemoaning the idea of remaking the classic 1990 family film.

“I refuse to acknowledge this movie’s existence,” wrote one Twitter user. “Home Alone will always be with Macaulay Culkin and Joe Pesci.”

“Maybe this travesty will finally awaken people to the fact that the original Home Alone is more than just another Christmas TV movie: it’s an extremely well-made, well-acted, well-executed comedy and there’s a reason it’s stuck around this long,” wrote another.

One Twitter user said the trailer made the film look “dire”, while another comment read: “I love Rob Delaney. I love Aisling Bea. I love Ellie Kemper. I love Home Alone. So why does this look so outstandingly terrible?”

Home Sweet Home Alone will be released on Disney Plus on 12 November.