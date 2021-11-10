House of Gucci had its world premiere in London yesterday (9 November) – and the first reactions to the film dropped on social media overnight.

Ridley Scott’s drama stars Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of orchestrating the assassination of her ex-husband and former head of the Gucci fashion house, Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver). Reggiani served 16 years in prison for the crime.

Reactions on Twitter have been mixed, with one person calling it an “overwrought slog” and another describing it as a “mess”. Others, however, were hugely impressed with the performance from Lady Gaga, who went full method for the role and didn’t break character for a year and a half.

Observer’s Brandon Katz tweeted: “#HouseofGucci is an overwrought slog without any discernible direction. Too many narrative focuses stacked on top of one another. Glitzy talented names hamming it up in wealth porn can be fun, but not enough to save the movie from its own messiness.”

He added: “Al Pacino gives the best performance, Gaga overdoes it (somewhat by necessity of the role), Jared Leto is acting in an entirely different movie, and Adam Driver seems to understand what movie he’s actually in. #HouseofGucci.”

Variety’s Clayton Davis, meanwhile, said: “#HouseOfGucci is quite the animal. Campy, everything Ridley Scott wanted The Counselor to be but wasn’t able to. Will be divided by many. Lady Gaga eats every morsel of her role up. Instantly the most quotable/meme-able movie since ‘Borat.’ Jared Leto best since his Oscar win.”

See more divided reactions below.

House of Gucci is scheduled for release in the US and the UK on 24 November and 26 November, respectively, with this year marking the 100th anniversary of the creation of the house of Gucci.