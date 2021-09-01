Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Marvel Studios’ latest, is slated to be released in India on 3 September in English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu languages.

While Covid-19 has dulled the sheen of Friday theatrical releases in the country, early critics’ reviews of Shang-Chi – Marvel’s first movie with an Asian superhero lead – could encourage fans to make their way to cinemas this weekend.

Shang-Chi is the 25th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is directed by Destin Daniel Crestin. The movie stars Kim’s Convenience actor Simu Liu in the titular role, alongside The Farewell actor and rapper Awkwafina, and 58-year-old Hong Kong screen icon Tony Leung Chiu-wai.

The movie follows the journey of Shang-Chi (Liu) who is raised by Wenwu (Leung Chiu-wai), his father and head of the Ten Rings terrorist outfit. Wenwu is believed to be a reinterpretation of the comic book supervillain, the Mandarin.

Tickets for Shang-Chi are available on Marvel Studios India’s booking partners, Paytm and BookMyShow. In light of the ongoing pandemic, moviegoers must have the Aarogya Setu app installed on their phones to be admitted into theatres.

Further, those with any Covid symptoms (including body temperature and a cough) will not be granted entry. BookMyShow and Paytm also specify wearing a mask is mandatory and that outside food and drink is not permitted.

The date of Shang-Chi’s OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar is, as yet, unconfirmed. Marvel’s Black Widow released on Disney+ but is still unavailable for streaming in India.