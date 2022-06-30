Howard Stern accidentally ‘announces’ MCU Doctor Doom project in ‘off air’ comment

’Believe me, I’m f***ing miserable about it,’ radio host said of alleged involvement

Jacob Stolworthy
Thursday 30 June 2022 15:45
A new MCU project based on a very popular villain seems to have been accidentally announced in an unlikely manner.

Those listening to The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM were left surprised thanks to a conversation between Stern and co-host Robin Quivers the pair didn’t realise was being broadcast.

In the conversation, which occurs as loud adverts are being played over their voices, Stern can be heard telling Quivers that he is working on a project based on Doctor Doom.

Doctor Doom is a popular Marvel Comics villain, who most famously battles the Fantastic Four, who are set to join the MCU in a future film. This project has yet to be announced, and The Independent has contacted Disney for comment.

When Quivers asks him if he’s working this summer, he tells her: “I told you, I’m going to do Doctor Doom. But believe me, I’m f***ing miserable about it.”

Stern can be heard saying: “They’re going over the schedule with me, and it’s going to suck.”

Quivers asks if he’s excited to which Stern says: “Well yeah, I called Robert Downey Jr and I was asking him [for] acting techniques.”

Doctor Doom in Marvel Comics

(Marvel Comics)

If Stern is to be believed, pre-production would begin on the project this month. It is unknown who he would play in the alleged project or whether it would be a full-length film or Dinsey Plus TV series.

Stern’s previous acting credit includes Private Parts (1997).

