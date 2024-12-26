Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Hudson Joseph Meek, known for his roles in Baby Driver and MacGyver, has died aged 16.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Meek died after he fell from a moving vehicle in Alabama last week.

As reported by People, the actor sustained blunt force injuries when he fell on Canyon Road in Vestavia Hills on Thursday (19 December).

Local news outlets have reported that Meek was taken to UAB Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and died two days later at around 8pm on Saturday night (21 December).

Meek’s death was announced in a post shared to his Instagram page.

“Our hearts are broken to share that Hudson Meek went home to be with Jesus tonight,” the post read. “His 16 years on this earth were far too short, but he accomplished so much and significantly impacted everyone he met.”

The announcement was accompanied by a photograph of the actor smiling in a suit and tie.

Meek got his big break in the 2017 Edgar Wright-directed film Baby Driver, in which he played the younger version of the film’s main character portrayed by Ansel Elgort.

The following year, he appeared in an episode of MacGyver, and later did voiceover work for the animated series Badanamu Cadets. His other TV credits include Legacies, Found and Genius.

J Pervis Talent Agency, who represented the late actor, shared a tribute on Instagram, which remembered Meek as “an extraordinary young talent, whose dedication, passion, and promise shone brightly within our industry”.

“Over the past 10 years, he contributed so much to the spirit of our agency and his loss leaves a void that will be deeply felt by all of us,” the statement read.

Rockabye Baby: Ansel Elgort in ‘Baby Driver' ( TriStar Pictures, Inc. an )

“Hudson was more than just a talent, he was a source of inspiration and touched so many lives with his enthusiasm, kindness, smile and innate ability to light up a room and never meet a stranger. He will be remembered with great affection by us all.”

A published obituary states that “a celebration of Hudson’s life” will take place on 28 December at Dawson Memorial Baptist Church in Homewood, Alabama.

“Hudson was also an accomplished actor,” the obit reads. “He worked on several major motion pictures and television shows, some of which will be released in 2025. He absolutely loved spending time on set and having the chance to learn the names and stories of every member of the cast and crew.”

Meek is survived by his parents, and his older brother Tucker Firth Meek.