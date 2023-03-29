Hugh Grant says film sets are ‘weird’ and ‘sad’ these days

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Hugh Grant has discussed how the atmosphere on film sets has changed considerably since he was starting out, because of the presence of mobile phones in people’s lives.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday night (27 March), the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves star said he feels that film sets are “weird” because people aren’t as close as they used to be.

“You know, in the old days, by the end of the second week, you were all getting drunk in the evening and having dinner and falling in love with each other and all that,” he told Colbert.

“And all that stopped because of telephones. Really everyone goes home and looks at Twitter. It’s so sad.”

Colbert then suggested: “So, if there weren’t telephones on set, there’d be more affairs going on?”

“Yeah, I think so,” Grant replied. “You know, [Quentin] Tarantino bans telephones from sets and quite right too, and the people there, they do all shag each other – or so I’m told.”

Grant also joked that he’s done so many squats during sword fighting for the new film that it’s given him an “incredible ass”.

The actor is actually known for joking about his up-and-down relationships with many of his female co-stars. In a 2009 interview with Elle, when he was asked to describe the women he’d worked with in three words, he replied: “Andie MacDowell: southern belle, charming, gorgeous. Emma Thompson: clever, funny, mad as a chair. Renée Zellweger: delightful, also far from sane, very good kisser.

“Sandra Bullock: a genius, a German, too many dogs. Julianne Moore: brilliant actress, loathes me. Rachel Weisz: clever, beautiful., despises me. Drew Barrymore: made her cry, stunning film-star face, hates me.”

Grant hugging dans at the ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ premiere (Getty Images for eOne)

Speaking this week on her TV show, Barrymore said: “You think you’re getting this charming movie star, and what you really get is grumpy Hugh,” she said. “And then you fall in love with grumpy Hugh.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Earlier this month, the 62-year-old British actor had gone viral for his responses during an Oscars red carpet interview with model Ashley Graham.

Grant’s blunt responses sparked debate on Twitter, with many fans calling the interview “one of the most awkward interactions” ever. Read more here.

In Dungeons & Dragons, Grant plays the villainous Forge Fitzwilliam, a rogue and conman, and a former member of the thieves.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is out in UK cinemas on Friday 31 March.