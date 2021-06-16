Hugh Grant has said that he “almost enjoys acting” now he no longer plays the “charming leading man”.

The British star, 60, rose to fame starring as the male lead in romantic comedy films opposite actors including Julia Roberts (Notting Hill), Sandra Bullock (Two Weeks Notice), Andie MacDowell (Four Weddings and a Funeral) and Drew Barrymore (Music and Lyrics).

He also starred as Daniel Cleaver, one of two romantic interests to Bridget Jones (Renée Zellweger) in the first two films.

However, in recent years, the actor has enjoyed a newfound appreciation among critics by playing multi-layered roles in projects such as Paddington 2, A Very English Scandal and Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen. He also appeared in HBO drama The Undoing alongside Nicole Kidman.

During an appearance on The Late Show with James Corden, Grant admitted that while he’s “grateful” for the rom-com roles, it’s a “relief to not have” to star in those kinds of films anymore.

“It is odd for me because I almost do enjoy acting now,” he said.

“It’s been such a relief to not have to be charming leading man. I gave that my best shot, and some of those films I did, I love them and I love them for being popular. I’m grateful for them... but it has been a relief now that I’m allowed to be twisted, ugly, weird, misshapen.”

Grant recently signed up to appear in a new film version of the popular role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons as well as Ritchie’s next film, a spy thriller titled Five Eyes.

In November, Grant described turning 60 as “awful”, calling the milestone “a really alarming one”.