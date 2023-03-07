Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Hugh Grant has admitted to losing his temper with a woman on the set of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Grant, 62, stars in the fantasy-adventure film opposite Chris Pine, Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, and Michelle Rodriguez.

In a new interview with Total Film, the actor recalled that he did a lot of “grovelling” after he became angry with a woman on set whom he had thought was a studio executive. She was, in fact, a chaperone of a young child actor.

“I lost my temper with a woman in my eyeline on day one,” Grant said. “I assumed she was some executive from the studio who should have known better.

“Then it turns out that she’s an extremely nice local woman who was the chaperone of the young girl. Terrible. A lot of grovelling…”

He added: “I did a Christian Bale.”

In 2009, Bale issued an “unreserved” apology after his rant at the director of photography who walked into his eyeline during a take for Terminator Salvation.

(Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

The Batman star called his behaviour “inexcusable” and said that he “acted like a punk” at the time. Bale said it had been a “great learning lesson” for him as an actor.

This is not the first time that Grant has admitted to having “tantrums” on set.

In 2012, John Stewart called Grant the worst Daily Show guest he has had, and a “big pain in the a**”.

The Notting Hill star tweeted a response owning up to his behaviour, saying that his “inner crab” got the better of him.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“Turns out my inner crab got the better of me with TV producer in ’09. Unforgivable. J Stewart correct to give me kicking,” said Grant.

Hugh Grant spoke during a panel for ‘Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ on day one of the international festival (Richard Shotwell/AP) (AP)

He also told Vanity Fair: “About once a year, I have a really mega-tantrum, and sadly [Stewart] witnessed one.”

As noted by Indiewire, in 2001, Grant also said he had “three kinds of rage” as a person.

Bridget Jones Diary director Sharon Maguire said: “We had a standing joke about his 2.30 tantrum. I lost it several times myself. We call them our ‘tanties.’”

She added: “But even in bad thunder, Hugh will win you over. He knows everybody will love him because they’ll be laughing.”

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is released in cinemas on 7 April.