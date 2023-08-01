Jackass star hits out at Hugh Grant’s casting as an Oompa Loompa in Wonka

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jackass performer Jason Acuña, better known by his stage name “Wee Man”, has criticised Hugh Grant’s role as an Oompa Loompa in the new Wonka movie.

Teasers of the forthcoming musical prequel to the beloved Roald Dahl novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory have depicted Grant, 62, as one of the tiny, green-haired orange people who work at Willa Wonka’s (Timothée Chalamet) chocolate factory.

In a recent viral TikTok edit, Acuña, 50, who has dwarfism, reacted sceptically to Grant playing an Oompa Loompa, saying: “So I guess Hugh Grant, you’re now identifying as a little person.”

Acuña’s comments follow those made by actor and comedian George Coppen, who spoke out against the casting in an earlier interview with the BBC.

Coppen, best known for his role in Netflix’s The School for Good and Evil, felt the role should’ve gone to an actor with dwarfism.

“A lot of people, myself included, argue that dwarfs should be offered everyday roles in dramas and soaps, but we aren’t getting offered those roles,” Coppen told the outlet.

“A lot of actors [with dwarfism] feel like we are being pushed out of the industry we love,” he added. “One door is being closed but they have forgotten to open the next one.”

The actor also wrote on Instagram that in the previous two movies based on Dahl’s 1964 novel, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), Oompa Loompas “have been played by dwarves but this time round they have decided to take work away from us”.

Acknowledging that “some people will say that roles like this are demeaning and we should be playing more ‘normal’ roles”, he added: “We aren’t getting offered those roles.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Coppen added in the post that Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage “does not speak for all of us – unlike most of us he’s in a position where he can afford to turn down work”.

In a 2022 interview with The Independent, Dinklage, 54, admitted his Thrones success affords him the “luxury” to deny offers to play all kinds of diminutive fantastical figures such as “elves or leprechauns”.

“I read a lot of scripts where the height is the only characteristic of the character, but that’s not who I am,” he explained. “It’s part of who I am, but I don’t go around thinking about it all day long. And if it doesn’t define me, why should it define a character? That’s just bad writing.”

Warner Bros declined The Independent’s request for comment.

Wonka, directed by Paul King, will tell the origin story of how Chalamet’s titular chocolatier came to meet the Oompa Loompas on one of his earliest adventures.

It also stars Olivia Coleman, Rowan Atkinson, Keegan-Michael Key and Sally Hawkins.

Wonka will be released in cinemas on 15 December.