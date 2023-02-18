Hugh Jackman says it is ‘inevitable’ that Australia will become a republic

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Hugh Jackman has stated his belief that it is “inevitable” Australia will become a republic in the future.

The actor shared his views while appearing on the BBC One politics programme Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

“I think Australia will become Republican at some point. It feels natural,” he explained in the interview, set for broadcast on Sunday (19 February).

He continued: “It feels like something that is, I would guess inevitable, and I guess would be a natural part of an evolution of a country. You know?”

Jackman told Kuenssberg that he has both British and Australian citizenship and grew up in a household that revered the royal family.

“I’m a British citizen as I am an Australian citizen – I don’t know if people know that but I am,” he stated.

“My father made us stop doing whatever we could to watch, in 1981, the wedding of Lady Di and Prince Charles. We had champagne.

“So I grew up with a lot of that. There was no bunting in our house, but if my dad could have found that there would have been bunting and I have absolutely no ill will and I only wish King Charles all the best.”

The actor, who is currently promoting the film The Son, added that he “really appreciated” the service of both the King and late Queen, whom he had met on several occasions.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The Queen meets Hugh Jackman in 2011 (Getty Images)

“I admire it and I only wish them the best,” he said.

After the Queen’s death in September 2022, Australia’s prime minister Anthony Albanese ruled out holding a referendum on whether to keep King Charles as the country’s head of state.

Despite being a documented republican, Albanese stated that out of respect for the Queen, he would not “pursue questions” of constitutional change unless he was re-elected.

You can read The Independent’s review of The Son here.

Additional reporting by PA