Hugh Jackman undergoes biopsy for cancer scare

Hugh Jackman has revealed he has undergone a skin biopsy for a possible cancer scare.

The star of stage and screen has previously been diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma on his nose, which is a malignant form of cancer, six times.

In a video posted on social media, where the actor can be seen wearing a bandage over his nose, he says: “The doctors saw something that was a little irregular, so they took a biopsy and they’re getting it checked.”

He also stressed the importance of wearing sunscreen when outdoors and in warm weather.

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, this type of cancer is "usually caused by a combination of cumulative and intense, occasional sun exposure”.

The Greatest Showman actor has previously said that he expects frequent recurrences of the cancer throughout his life and had his first diagnosis in 2013.

Best known for playing Wolverine in the X-Men series of films, the Australian has used his social media to advocate for sunscreen use.

He frequently adds “wear sunscreen” to his posts.

Jackman is currently preparing for the Broadway revival of The Music Man which is opening later this year.