Hugh Jackman playfully threatens to compete with Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham football team

Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman has playfully threatened to take over a British football club to defeat Ryan Reynolds’ team, Wrexham AFC, as LADbible reports.

The Wolverine star, 52, recently told LADbible in an interview that he could buy his own British football club to defeat Reynolds’ Wrexham team.

He joked that he could potentially buy the Norwich City team, which he connects with as his mother once lived in Norwich, just to take on the Wrexham team.

“Let’s get that game together. That’d be fun,” said the Australian actor.

“And then maybe Ryan and I could just make it a little side wager,” he added. “Like, everything; let’s just put everything that we own and love - families, kids, everything - on the line. And let’s get Norwich playing Wrexham.”

Reynolds announced last year that he was planning on buying the Welsh football team with Game of Thrones actor Rob McElhenney. They followed through with their plans in February of this year when they made a £2m investment as part of the deal. Reynolds and McElhenney announced they aim to spend £50,000 on the women’s football programme, as well.

On 7 February, Reynolds posted a Tweet in response to Jackman that read: “Can’t get to the Racecourse Ground fast enough. Game on.”

Reynolds told LADbible that he didn’t think it was a wise idea. “I mean, you know, Hugh has the business acumen of a slug. So I don’t think that would go over very well,” he said.

The Deadpool actor added: “I would back Wrexham to beat just about anybody, if you just give us a little time.”

Reynolds stars in the new action comedy film Free Guy, which is out in cinemas now. Jackman stars in the new sci-fi thriller Reminiscence, which is out in cinemas 20 August.