Hugh Jackman fans have shared their excitement as the trailer for his new film Reminiscence has been released.

Written and directed by Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy, Reminiscence is a sci-fi thriller set in a post-apocalyptic world.

Jackman stars as Nick Bannister, a man with the power to allow people to relive the past.

“When the waters began to rise and war broke out, nostalgia became a way of life,” Jackman is heard saying in the trailer. “There wasn’t a lot to look forward to, so people began looking back.”

However, when one of his client’s memories implicates his new love interest Mae (Rebecca Ferguson) in a series of violent crimes, Nick sets out to figure out her dark past and the underworld she inhabited.

The trailer debuted on Thursday (3 June), with fans left in anticipation to see both Jackson and Ferguson’s performances.

“I just know that Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson are going to EAT UP this role,” one commenter wrote.

“This film is going to be [a] masterpiece,” another fan tweeted, while one comment read: “Mighty impressed with the trailer and the poster is great too. Best thing about this is that it doesn’t look like pretentious sci-fi fare.”

Also, #Reminiscence looks bomb. I'll be seeing it in a movie theater on the biggest screen available. pic.twitter.com/vQknzgpYUa — John Orquiola @🏡 (@BackoftheHead) June 3, 2021

One Twitter user wrote: “Reminiscence is the mind bending maze of a film that we all need to see now! What a fantastic trailer. Lisa Joy’s about to set the Silver Screen alight! So incredibly exciting!”

“Looking forward to #Reminiscence, this trailer just got me all hyped up for this movie,” another commenter tweeted.

The film also stars Thandiwe Newton, Daniel Wu and Cliff Curtis.

Reminiscence is scheduled for release in the US on 20 August 2021, when it will also debut on HBO Max.