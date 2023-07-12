Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Comic book fans are reacting to the first photo of Wolverine from Deadpool 3.

A thrid Deadpool film is currently being filmed, with Ryan Reynolds returning as the title character. Hugh Jackman is reprising the role of X-Men character Wolverine for the film.

Deadpool 3 will be the first Deadpool film to be made since Disney’s 2019 acquisiton of Fox, meaning it will be released under the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) umbrella.

It will mark the ninth time Jackman has played Wolverine, the last appearance being in 2017’s Logan, which was billed as the actor’s swansong in the role. Deadpool 3 will be set before the events of Logan.

Despite having played the role many times before, the new photo reveals the film will ring in a first for Jackman’s depiction of the character: he will wear Wolverine’s famous blue-and-yellow costume that he often wore in the original Marvel comics.

“Wow. It took 2 decades to put on THE SUIT,” one excited fan wrote, wiuth another adding: “LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO HES FINALLY WEARING THE SUIT!!!!!”

“Finally getting the Wolverine suit after all these years!!!” an additional Marvel viewer stated.

Another wrote: “Potentially the most comic book looking live action suits I’ve ever seen, they absolutely nailed both Deadpool & Wolverine’s suit! genuinely feels like it was ripped right out of a comic book.”

However, not everyone was impressed, with one fan concluding: “Damn it’s a bit TOO cartoony.”

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds (Marvel)

Find more reactions to the Wolverine costume below.

Deadpool 3 was written by Bob’s Burgers‘ Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with contributions from Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who worked on the first two films.

It was announced last week that Jennifer Garner will reprise the role of Elektra for the first time since her critically maligned solo outing in 2005.

Also starring in the film will be Emma Corrin and Morena Baccarin, who will return as Vanessa Carlysle.