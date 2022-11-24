Jump to content

Is Wolverine’s Hugh Jackman in the wrong cinematic universe?

The actor may be best known as the X-men’s furry frontman, but perhaps he’s better suited for DC’s underwater world

Inga Parkel
Thursday 24 November 2022 06:30
Watch out Jason Mamoa, Hugh Jackman loves the ocean. Like, really loves it. A lot.

The Australian actor first joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the landbound Wolverine in the 2000’s X-Men (followed by three more appearances in X-Men sequels and Deadpool), but it appears that Jackman may be more suited for DC’s underwater world.

In a new Q&A with Vanity Fair, Jackman was overflowing with appreciation for, well, water.

When asked what person or thing he would most like to reincarnate as, he answered: “Seaweed.”

Er, why? “I love the ocean,” he explained, with what one can only imagine was a faraway look. “It would be nice to float around and then sometimes wash onto shore.”

OK. But that wasn’t the end of his ode to water. Oh no. “What is your idea of perfect happiness?” the interviewer later asked. “Seeing my family thrive and being underwater,” came his slightly surreal reply. He didn’t elaborate on whether he meant those two things at the same time. But the Jackman family living in some kind of Atlantis scenario is a pleasing image.

Although the 54-year-old actor recently announced his forthcoming return as the bearded mutant, alongside Ryan Reynolds’s lead hero in Deadpool 3 – expected to release in 2024 – I can’t help but see Jackman’s will to be wet as a hint that he’s in the wrong cinematic universe.

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine

(Marvel/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Sure, Mamoa, the native Hawaiian hunk, has been the perfect image for the King of Atlantis – making his merman debut in 2018’s Aquaman, and again in its 2023 sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but can anyone match Jackman’s passion for the water?

Now, before anyone accuses me of calling for an Aquaman recasting, I would like to clarify that I’m just stating facts.

Jackman belongs in the ocean. I mean, c’mon, the man is literally from down under.

