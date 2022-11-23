Ice Cube says ‘f*** you’ to Hollywood for ‘not giving him $9m film role’ after denying Covid vaccine
‘Those motherf***ers didn’t give it to me because I wouldn’t get the shot,’ he said
Ice Cube has said “f*** you” to Hollywood after he allegedly missed out on a $9m (£7.5m) film role for not getting a Covid vaccine.
In October 2021, it was reported that the actor had been dropped from Jack Black comedy film Oh Hell No from Bad Trip director Kitao Sakurai.
The report claimed that Sony required all cast member be vaccinated in order to be involved in the film, which was shot in Hawaii.
Ice Cube, 53, has now corroborated these reports, saying he “turned down a movie because I didn’t want to get the motherf***ing jab”.
Speaking on Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast , he said: “I turned down $9m. I didn’t want to get the jab. F*** that jab. F*** ya’ll for trying to make me get it.”
However, he later clarified that, in his opinion, he “didn’t turn down” the film, stating: “Those motherf***ers didn’t give it to me because I wouldn’t get the shot. I didn’t turn it down.
“They just wouldn’t give it to me. The covid shot, the jab…I didn’t need it. I didn’t catch that s*** at all. Nothing. F*** them. I didn’t need that s***.”
Addressing how his anti-Covid vax opinions might effect his career, the actor said: “I don’t know how Hollywood feels about me right now.”
When the idea was floated that she should work with a streaming service instead, Ice Cube added: “That’s Hollywood though. They’re on some s***. But me too – I’m on some s***, too.”
The Independent has contacted Sony for comment.
