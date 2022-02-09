‘Someone is flying low’: Idris Elba fans baffled by actor’s Brit Awards outfit

Fans are baffled by Idris Elba’s choice of outfit at the Brit Awards.

The 49-year-old actor, who is “part of the conversation” when it comes to casting the next James Bond, wore a striking pink Gucci jacket and black sunglasses at Tuesday’s (8 February) awards ceremony at London’s O2 Arena.

While Elba was reading the names of the nominees for the Mastercard Album of the Year, fans noticed a “hilarious” wardrobe malfunction where the actor’s fly seemed to be undone.

However, Elba did not seem to notice his zipper as he presented the award to Adele for 30, the singer’s fourth studio album.

Fans of the Luther actor were quick to joke about Elba’s overall choice of wardrobe on Twitter.

“The definition of ‘trying too hard’ was summed up by Idris Elba at the Brits tonight!! Lose the shades, put a suit on, c’mon!” wrote one fan.

Another added: “A pink Gucci jacket?? Man had an opportunity to big up Trapstar or Hoodrich but oh no!!”

Many mentioned the fact that Elba’s fly was undone.

“Award for wearing sunglasses in the toilet before you come on stage with your fly undone goes too [sic] @idriselba,” a fan joked.

One person said that Elba can forget “about his call from the James Bond franchise”.

“#Brits was great. Well done Mo Gilligan... and bloody hell what was Idris Elba on,” asked another fan.

Earlier this year, James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli said that Elba is ‘part of the conversation’ to be the next James Bond.

Speaking to Deadline, she said: “We know Idris. We’re friends with him and he’s a magnificent actor. It’s been part of the conversation.”

Broccoli added that it was not easy to think about the next Bond while Daniel Craig was still playing the role: “It’s always difficult to have the conversation when you have someone in the seat.”

Elba has been linked to the Bond role for a number of years and has commented on the speculation himself: “Of course, if someone said to me, ‘Do you want to play James Bond?’ I’d be like, ‘Yeah.’ That’s fascinating to me. But it’s not something I’ve expressed, like, ‘Yeah, I wanna be the Black James Bond’.”