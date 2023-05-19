Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart were involved in an awkward seating error during the Indiana Jones premiere at Cannes.

On Thursday (18 May), Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny had its world premiere at the French film festival, welcoming star Ford alongside wife Flockhart, his co-stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen, and director James Mangold.

As Ford entered the venue, he received a standing ovation, and walked to his seat alongside Flockhart.

However, when they reached their seats, there seemed to be some confusion as Flockhart’s name could be seen written on a lanyard that had been placed on the seat behind Ford’s.

It seemed the pair had assumed they would be sat together.

Footage of their confusion was shared on social media by New York Times’ Kyle Buchanan, who wrote: “Awkward moment at the INDIANA JONES premiere when Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart arrive at his seat and she realises Cannes assigned her the row behind him.”

Ford, 80, then received an honorary Palme d’Or, following which he thanked Flockhart, 58, for “enabling” his dreams. The couple have been married since 2010.

After a highlights reel played Ford’s biggest performances on a screen behind him, he joked: “They say when you’re about to die, you see your life flash before your eyes. I just saw my life before my eyes.”

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which received a five-minute standing ovation, has divided critics. Find The Independent’s verdict here.

Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford attend Cannes premiere of ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ (Getty Images)

It is the first film in the franchise, which launched with Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, that wasn’t directed by Steven Spielberg.

The previous Indiana Jones film, Indiana Jones in the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, was panned by critics upon its release in 2008.