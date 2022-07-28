Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Industry star Marisa Abela is the top choice to play Amy Winehouse in biopic Back to Black, insiders have reportedly said.

The 25-year-old actor – known for her leading role as Yasmin Yazdani in the financial drama – is apparently the front-runner to play the Grammy-winning singer in StudioCanal’s forthcoming film.

Sources told Deadline that Abela has been the producers’ top pick after she blew them away in a singing test during her audition in June.

Several other actors have tested for the role, but sources close to StudioCanal and the film’s director Sam Taylor-Johnson have said Abela remains the favoured contender.

However, it is reported that while additional elements are still being ironed out, a formal offer has not been released.

The Independent has reached out to Abela’s rep for comment.

The script for the project was penned by Matt Greenhalgh, who wrote the screenplay for Control, the 2007 film about the life of Ian Curtis from post-punk band Joy Division. In addition, he wrote 2009’s Nowhere Boy about John Lennon, which was also directed by Taylor-Johnson.

Amy Winehouse (Getty Images)

Back to Black – titled after one of her hit albums – will focus on the life and music of Winehouse, the North London jazz singer turned Grammy-winning superstar.

Winehouse died in 2011 at the age of 27 from alcohol poisoning.