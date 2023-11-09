Inside Out 2 teaser trailer introduces Maya Hawke as Anxiety

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s time for audiences worldwide to feel all of their feelings without shame, as the new trailer for <em>Inside Out</em> 2 has been released.

The animated Disney/Pixar film will hit cinemas in June 2024, nearly a decade after Inside Out was released in 2015.

Set inside the mind of a young girl named Riley, the first film focused on the journey of her characterised emotions, Joy, Sadness, Fear, Disgust and Anger, as she reacts to significant life changes.

On Thursday (9 November), the trailer for Inside Out 2 was released online and introduced a new emotion for the now-teenage Riley: Anxiety, played by Stranger Things actor Maya Hawke.

In the short clip, viewers see how quickly Anxiety has an effect on Riley’s previously stable emotional landscape. An emergency alarm rings before a wrecking ball smashes into view, followed by smaller workers refurbishing the emotional control deck.

“I’m Anxiety,” she says to the other emotions. Holding up several suitcases, she continues: “Where should I put my stuff?”

With Anxiety’s arrival, nothing is quite the same for the emotions – but can they find a way to work around their new addition before it consumes Riley’s mind?

The trailer then ends with the tagline: “The feel-good/sad/angry/afraid/disgusted/anxious/envious/everything movie of 2024.”

Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke, in Inside Out 2 (Pixar / screengrab)

Though Amy Poehler will reprise her role as the lead character, Joy, Mindy Kaling and Bill Hader will not continue their respective roles voicing Disgust and Fear, due to alleged disagreements over salary.

Tony Hale now voices Fear, while Disgust is voiced by Liza Lapira. The other emotions, Sadness and Anger, are once again voiced by Phyllis Smith and Lewis Black.

In response to the teaser trailer’s release, many have praised the inclusion of Anxiety as a new emotion for a teenager.

“As a 16-year-old with mild social anxiety, I can already tell that I'm going to relate to this movie a lot just by the inclusion of Anxiety as an emotion, and having the one and only Maya Hawke voice her,” one YouTube commenter wrote.

“I mean, the awkward design of her is already perfect, but the literal emotional baggage she had with her was just the cherry on top for me.”

Another comment reads: “I love that the first new emotion they show is Anxiety, literally the first emotion that comes in when you start high school and begin growing up, you start to see the world as it is. Very excited for this deserved sequel!”

Inside Out 2 will be in cinemas in June 2024.