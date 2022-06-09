Interceptor: Netflix viewers stunned by shock A-list cameo
Minor spoilers ahead for the Netflix movie
Netflix viewers have reacted in shock to an A-list celebrity cameo in the new thriller Interceptor.
The film, which has shot to the top of the streaming service’s most-watched charts despite low review scores and negative reactions from viewers, was released on Netflix last week.
Interceptor follows an army captain (played by Elsa Pataky) who tries to avert a missile attack on the US.
Also starring in the film are Luke Bracey, Colin Friels and Rhys Muldoon.
However, Interceptor also features a scene-stealing cameo from a markedly more well-known screen presence: Avengers star Chris Hemsworth.
A bearded Hemsworth appears in an uncredited role as an electronic shop clerk named Jed.
There’s a pretty likely explanation for his agreeing to take on the role: Hemsworth and Pataky, the film’s lead, are married.
Viewers nonetheless were shocked by the cameo, sharing their reactions on social media.
“I’m watching the new awful Netflix movie Interceptor and noticed this guy around the 40-minute mark. Is this Chris Hemsworth, or am I going crazy?” one person asked.
“Last night I watched Interceptor which was hilariously bad, but it was extremely cute seeing Chris Hemsworth‘s cameo cheering on his wife,” another wrote.
“Y’all. The @chrishemsworth cameo in #Interceptor. I can’t,” someone else wrote, while another viewer said: “Chris Hemsworth’s cameo in Interceptor was the best part.”
Hemsworth also features in the forthcoming Netflix film Spiderhead.
Interceptor is available to stream on Netflix now.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies