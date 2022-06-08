Interceptor: Netflix film reaches No 1 in rankings – but viewers are calling it ‘one of their worst’

‘If you are looking for a movie to watch on Netflix, “Interceptor” is to be avoided at all costs,’ one viewer wrote

Louis Chilton
Wednesday 08 June 2022 09:35
Comments
Interceptor trailer

There seems to be little logic behind the films and TV shows that dominate Netflix’s Top 10 rankings.

Sometimes, it will be the streaming service’s newest original offering – other times, it’s an arbitrary forgotten thriller from more than a decade ago.

Interceptor, the film currently topping the Netflix rankings in a number of countries including the UK, falls into the former category.

Released on 3 June, Interceptor follows an Army captain (played by Elsa Pataky) who tries to avert a missile attack on the US.

Despite its climb to the top of Netflix’s rankings, the film has been subject to poor reviews, earning a critics’ score of 44 per cent on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. In terms of audience reviews, it fares even worse, scoring just 26 per cent.

Recommended

On social media, viewers have been sharing their thoughts about the film, with many conndemning it as “one of Netflix’s worst”.

“If you have one hour 40 minutes of your life that you don’t ever want back, watch Interceptor on Netflix, it’s pure turd,” one person wrote.

‘Interceptor’ has risen to the top of Netflix’s film charts

(Brook Rushton/Netflix)

Interceptor was by far one of the worst movies I’ve seen on Netflix. Wow,” wrote another unimpressed viewer.

“If you are looking for a movie to watch on Netflix, Interceptor is to be avoided at all costs. I repeat, do not go there,” someone else warned.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

Some others, however, were more positive about the film.

Elsa Pataky as JJ Collins in ‘Interceptor'

(Brook Rushton/Netflix)

“Ok… this Interceptor movie is one of the best I’ve seen on Netflix,” one person claimed.

“#Interceptor on #Netflix is a freaking badass action movie. It has a tough as nails female lead holding off a swathe of US terrorists from taking down the final interceptor base to allow nuclear strikes on US soil. The usual sorts are giving this movie s***. Don’t listen to them,” another wrote.

The Interceptor is available to stream now on Netflix.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in