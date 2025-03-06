Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The two main actors in the beloved 1989 teen romcom Say Anything, Ione Skye and John Cusack, reportedly slept with each other years after they made the movie.

Skye and Cusack played polar opposites who fall in love with each other in Cameron Crowe’s 1989 film, which has gone on to become a cult classic.

Now, in her new book Say Everything, Skye reveals that she had personal feelings about Cusack – and eventually slept with him, admitting that she “had to get it out of my system”.

During a segment in the memoir about designer David Netto, to whom she was engaged and had a child with, Skye describes a meal they both went to with a couple who loved Say Anything.

“We talked about the film and what John Cusack was like. I told them we'd had a sweet friendship and I'd always admired him and he'd never felt at home in LA so had recently moved back to Chicago,” Skye wrote.

“I did not mention that I'd slept with Johnny after my divorce because I’d needed to get him out of my system and it had worked – now I knew we were meant to be in love only in the movies,” she casually added.

open image in gallery John Cusack in “Say Anything...” ( Alamy )

The 54-year-old shared what she’d written about their intimate escapades with Cusack, who wasn’t so pleased with the portrayal of it.

Skye revealed to People that Cusack texted her and said: “You made the experience sound so meh! It wasn’t ‘meh’ for me.”

"I was like, ‘I'm telling a story,’ and it was more about how all of our chemistry was in our working together and stimulating each other's minds, not sleeping together!" Skye said: "I felt a little bad, but, oh well."

Skye said that her brief encounter with Cusack happened after her divorce from Adam Horovitz of the Beastie Boys in 1999. Skye confessed she cheated on Horovitz multiple times throughout their marriage.

“I was a serial cheater,” Skye wrote, noting how she’d hoped her relationship with Horovitz would change her habit of infidelity.

Skye became involved in several affairs, specifically with women. She dated Alice Temple, Jenny Shimizu, and Madonna’s ex-partner, Ingrid Casares, all while she was with Horovitz.

She also claims to have later had a fling with the late Friends actor Matthew Perry, who she had first met on the set of A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon. Although the two would remain friends, she says they failed to find a romantic connection.

open image in gallery John Cusak, Ione Skye, and Matthew Perry ( Getty )

Skye’s most notable celebrity relationship was with Red Hot Chilli Peppers lead singer Anthony Kiedis, who she started dating when she was 16. The musician was 24 at the time and just out of rehab for his heroin addiction.

“Right away, he started disappearing on binges – slow-motion heroin rampages that lasted for three days or so … the binges terrified me,” she recalled in her memoir.

Skye went on to admit she would spend all hours of the night looking for Kiedis during his drug episodes. “I thought I had to save him,” she wrote.

Her relationship with Kiedis ended by the time she was 18.