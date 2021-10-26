Ireland Baldwin has lashed out at rightwing pundit Candace Owens, after she suggested the shooting on the set of Rust was “poetic justice”.

Taking to Instagram in the wake of Ms Owens’ comments about the incident – which saw her father Alec Baldwin discharge a prop gun on set, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza – Ms Baldwin described Ms Owens as “disgusting”.

“You are the most disgusting, hateful, cancerous human being I’ve ever come across,” Ms Baldwin wrote on her Instagram story.

“Regardless of your foul opinions most of the time, the fact that you would disrespect the life of a woman who was accidentally and tragically killed...Shame on you.”

Her strong words came after Ms Owens wrote, in a since-deleted post on Twitter, that the death of Hutchins during the filming of Rust in New Mexico on Thursday was “poetic justice” for Mr Baldwin’s criticism of Donald Trump.

She said the actor had spent “four years dedicated to painting Donald Trump and his supporters as evil murderers”, in reference to Mr Baldwin’s portrayal of the former president on Saturday Night Live.

“What has happened to Alec would be an example of poetic justice if it weren’t for the actual innocent people that were murdered by him. Pray for their families. So sad.”

After deleting the post, she went on to say: “Will correct that last tweet to say Alec Baldwin *killed* someone- not murdered someone, as murder carries a different legal definition.

Will correct that last tweet to say Alec Baldwin *killed* someone— not murdered someone, as murder carries a different legal definition. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 22, 2021

“Literally not one single thing that Alec Baldwin has said about Donald Trump and his supporters is going to age well.”

Social media erupted in anger at the comments.

“How horrible can anyone be to take perverse perverse pleasure in such a tragedy? Someone died and you’re basically sitting back and reveling in their accidental death,” one person wrote.

“Halyna Hutchins death should not be weaponised,” another wrote.

Twitter reacts to Candace Owens comments on the accidental shooting on the set of Rust (Twitter.com)

‘This is not a political opportunity' (Twitter.com)

‘This is still America, right?' (Twitter.com)

‘Crazy disresectful' (Twitter.com)

Another said: “I have a genuine dislike for AB but I would never wish an accident like this on anyone not even him... This is not a political opportunity.”

“On something like this, your usual ‘shock value’ tweet is offensive.”

Ms Owens, a right-wing author and commentator, has made a name for herself by making incendiary remarks about politics and so-called “culture war” issues.

Following her response to Ms Owens’s comments, Ms Baldwin announced that she would be taking a break from social media.