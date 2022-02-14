Celebrated Canadian filmmaker Ivan Reitman has died, his family said in a statement on Monday. He was 75.

Reitman, who will be remembered for his work in classic Hollywood comedies like National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) and Ghostbusters (1984), died peacefully in his sleep, his family told the Associated Press.

Reitman was residing in Montecito, California when he died.

Signed by his three children Jason, Catherine, and Caroline, the Reitman family’s joint statement read: “Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father, and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life.”

“We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world,” they said.

“While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always.”

More details to follow.