Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff reportedly engaged to be married

Actor Margaret Qualley and musician Jack Antonoff are engaged to be married, according to a source.

People have reported that the couple are set to be wed after starting dating last summer and making their public debut as a couple at the AFI Awards Luncheon in March of this year.

Qualley was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her wedding finger at Cannes Film Festival last week, where she was attending the premiere of her new film, Stars At Noon, which also features the actor Joe Alwyn. The film won the festival’s Grand Prix award.

Qualley’s mother is the actor Andie Macdowell and Antonoff, who previously dated actor and director Lena Dunham, is the frontman of the band Bleachers, as well as a producer, whose credits include Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey and Lorde.

Last year Lorde spoke about the “retro” and “sexist” idea that she is part of a “stable” of female artists who have worked with Antonoff.

In an interview with The New York Times, Lorde objected to the way her work was being discussed in relation to Antonoff.

“I haven’t made a Jack Antonoff record. I’ve made a Lorde record”, she said, “and he’s helped me make it and very much deferred to me on production and arrangement. Jack would agree with this.”