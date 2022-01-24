‘Thank you for rocking so hard’: Jack Black pays tribute to Meat Loaf
Meat Loaf played Jack Black’s father in ‘Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny’
Jack Black has paid tribute to Meat Loaf, who died on Thursday (20 January) aged 74.
The actor, who worked with the late “Bat Out of Hell” singer in the 2005 musical comedy Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny, made an Instagram post in his honour, showing a range of images from Meat Loaf’s film performances.
“I think I was nine years old when my big sister took me to see The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” Black recalled.
“Meat Loaf rocked the hell out of that movie. Twenty-five years later I begged him to play my father in my band’s movie The Pick Of Destiny and by god he rocked the hell out of that one too.”
“Thank you Meat for rocking so hard!!!” Black continued. “Much love to his friends and family. Meat Loaf Rest In Peace.”
Meat Loaf, born Marvin Lee Aday, died in hospital last week. Some reports attributing his death to Covid-19, however this has not been confirmed.
His family, including his wife and daughters, along with his close friends, were by his side in his final hours. According to his daughter actor Amanda Aday, he was in good spirits and joking around before he died.
“He flipped a couple of us off, which is very dad, very appropriate,” she told People. “That’s a good sign. He’s there. He’s joking.”
Read The Independent’s tribute here.
