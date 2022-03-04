Fans are upset over rapper Jack Harlow’s casting in the reboot of the sports comedy White Men Can’t Jump.

On Thursday (3 March), it was announced that the forthcoming film, written by Black-ish creators Kenya Barris and Doug Hall, has cast Harlow as Billy Hoyle, a role originally played by Woody Harrelson.

The 1992 classic starred Harrelson and Wesley Snipes as basketball players who team up in a lucrative business opportunity. The film has a loyal fanbase, many of which have expressed their annoyance over the casting of Harlow in the remake.

One fan on Twitter wrote: “Y’all get one white boy with a little ‘swag’ in Hollywood and think he’s the new Nineties Brad Pitt.”

“Was like no one else in the world available?” questioned another.

Others have conveyed general frustration with the entertainment industry’s lack of original ideas.

“Hollywood: Seriously. You need new ideas. We already know that Caucasian men are unable to lift themselves vertically off the ground. We know this,” said one user.

“Why the f*** they rebooting it??? Instant classic. Should never be touched. Come up with new ideas. Not everything has to be a reboot,” wrote one fan.

This role will be Harlow’s first film debut.

White Men Can’t Jump will be directed by Charles Kidd II, professionally known as Calmatic.