Jack Hedley, the acclaimed British actor who had roles in Lawrence Of Arabia and the James Bond film For Your Eyes Only, has died at the age of 92.

He passed away from a “short illness bravely borne” on 11 December, according to an announcement in The Times on Wednesday.

Hedley was born Jack Hawkins in London in 1930. He changed his name when he began his acting career in the Fifties, to avoid confusion with another Hawkins.

The actor went on to enjoy a career that spanned five decades and included roles in film, television and theatre.

He made his name with a number of military roles, including playing Lt. Colonel Preston in Colditz, and a parts in the American war epic The Longest Day which also starred John Wayne and Richard Burton.

In 1962, he had a small part in Lawrence of Arabia as a reporter at Lawrence’s funeral.

He is perhaps best known for his role in 1981’s For Your Eyes Only. He played Sir Timothy Havelock, father of Bond girl Melina Havelock, who was played by Carole Bouquet. Hedley also provided the voice of Havelock’s parrot.

In the Eighties and Nineties, Hedley regularly made guest appearances on shows including Only Fools and Horses, ‘Allo ‘Allo and Dalziel and Pascoe. His final on-screen appearance came playing a priest in the Italian limited series St Paul.

At Hedley’s request, no funeral will be held.