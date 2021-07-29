Jack Whitehall says he’s ‘over’ being cut out of Frozen

Jack Whitehall has said he is “over” the fact that he was cut from the 2013 filmFrozen.

The comedian had been cast to voice Gothi, the troll priest, but his lines were cut from the final edit.

Whitehall has talked about his devastation over the situation many times, and in 2019 he said: “I had one line, ‘I now pronounce you man and wife,’ and unfortunately the line did not make it into the final film. I have been talking about this indignity for literally five years. I’ve come on chat shows, I wrote an entire Netflix hour inspired by being cut from Frozen.”

Now, Whitehall has finally had the chance to star in a Disney movie, Jungle Cruise, alongside Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, he said: “It’s so special. I grew up watching Disney movies. It’s been my dream to be in a Disney movie from [day one]. I’ve had a few near misses: I was cut out of Frozen. It’s fine. I’m over that now. I was in the Nutcracker quite briefly under some pretty heavy makeup.”

Jungle Cruise was recently criticised after details emerged of a “blink-and-you’ll-miss-it” reference to the sexuality of the character played by Whitehall.

The Disney fantasy film stars Johnson and Blunt as a pair of adventurers who attempt to find a mystical relic buried in the deepest recesses of the jungle. Whitehall plays Blunt’s brother, who serves as her reluctant assistant.

Despite early buzz boasting that Whitehall’s character in the film is gay, new details of his “coming out” scene have led to a backlash.

According to Variety, the character does not explicitly confirm that he is gay, and only suggests that he broke off a number of engagements as his “interests happily lay elsewhere”.

The character then thanks his sister for supporting him after he was shunned by the rest of their family because of his “interests”, and then leads a toast to “elsewhere”.