Jackass star Bam Margera likens himself to Britney Spears as he sues Johnny Knoxville over firing

Bam Margera has filed a lawsuit against the makers of Jackass and claimed his civil rights were violated when he was fired him from an upcoming film in the franchise.

The Jackass cast member sued star Johnny Knoxville, director Jeff Tremaine, producer Spike Jonze as well as Paramount Pictures and MTV Networks. He alleges that he was forced to sign a “wellness agreement” and subsequently fired after logging a positive drugs test.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Margera’s lawsuit compares the “wellness agreement” to Britney Spears’ conservatorship and also calls it “draconian” and “psychological torture”.

The suit says firing Margera is illegal discrimination as he has mental and physical disabilities including bipolar disorder and attention deficit disorder.

Margera alleges that Knoxville and Tremaine, who has directed all of the Jackass films, “coerced” him into signing the “wellness agreement” whilst he was in rehab undergoing treatment for addiction.

As the lawsuit alleges, the “wellness agreement” allowed for immediate termination of Margera’s contract if he didn’t take a breathalyser test three times a day, undergo urine tests twice a week, have his hair follicles tested on a regular basis and take medication every morning on FaceTime under the supervision of a doctor hired by Paramount.

The complaint adds: “Margera did not slip up. He followed the provisions of the Wellness Agreement to a tee, at great personal cost. Defendants’ treatment of Margera exacerbated his mental health issues and led to suicidal thoughts.”

The lawsuit further alleges Margera was fired after “one of the numerous drug tests [he] was forced to submit to demonstrated that he was taking prescription Adderall”.

The suit continues: “Defendants knew full well that Margera had to take Adderall to treat his attention deficit disorder. He had been on this medication for several years. But all of this notwithstanding, and without even giving Margera an opportunity to explain, Paramount fired him.”

Margera, through the suit, also claims that he is the actual creator of Jackass and that the forthcoming Jackass 4: Forever is a violation of his intellectual property.

Knoxville, Jonze and Tremaine are the credited creators of the franchise.

Earlier this year, when asked about the situation with Margera, Knoxville said: “We want Bam to be happy and healthy and get the help he needs. We tried to push that along. I think that’s all I really want to say about it.”

The Independent has approached Paramount Pictures and representatives for Johnny Knoxville and Jeff Tremaine for comment.