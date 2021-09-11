Jackass star Steve-O has addressed the delayed release of Jackass Forever, clarifying that it is not related to Bam Margera.

Last month, it was announced that former Jackass castmember Margera was filing a lawsuit against Jackass’s creators, claiming his civil rights were violated when he was fired from the franchise’s forthcoming film.

Speaking to TMZ, Steve-O said: “A lot of people speculate that it was because of Bam and his lawsuit, but no, it’s just because of Covid.

“The comfort level for the public to go to movie theatres has dropped down.”

Johnny Knoxville, director Jeff Tremaine, producer Spike Jonze, as well as Paramount Pictures and MTV Networks were all named in Margera’s suit, which alleges that Margera was forced to sign a “wellness agreement” and subsequently dismissed from the project after logging a positive drugs test.

The filing reportedly argued that firing Margera constituted illegal discrimination due to his mental and physical disabilities, including bipolar disorder and attention deficit disorder.

Steve-O continued: “I tell you this man, I love Bam. I have no idea how he managed to get anybody to file a lawsuit.

“I’ve read it, and it’s just absurd. I mean it’s literally absurd... I shouldn’t even say what I said, but I can tell you that the lawsuit is absurd.”

Jackass Forever is now scheduled to be released on 4 February.