A first trailer has been unveiled for Jackass Forever, stirring nostalgia among fans of the stunt-forward franchise.

Starring Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Jason Acuña, Chris Pontius, and more of the franchise’s stars, Jackass Forever is the fourth instalment in the film series.

The TV series Jackass, on which the movies are based, aired on MTV between 2000 and 2002. It featured the cast performing dangerous and/or painful stunts and pranks.

The trailer for Jackass Forever unveiled on Tuesday opens with Johnny Cash’s song “We’ll Meet Again”. Knoxville then proclaims: “Hello, I’m Johnny Knoxville, welcome to Jackass!”

The clip moves on to a montage of excerpts from the various stunts performed for the film, with cast members getting thrown into the air, suffering falls and other mishaps.

It was met with nostalgia from fans, one of whom tweeted in response to the video: “I am an educated man. A professional. A father. I cannot wait to see this film.”

“When the world needed them most... They returned,” someone else wrote, to which another Twitter user replied: “’Needed’ is a strong but CORRECT word here.”

“It feels so good to hear Johnny Knoxville say ‘Hello, I'm Johnny Knoxville. Welcome to Jackass!’ just like old times,” another person shared. “One last hurrah for the boys! #JackassForever will be a blast.”

Jackass Forever is scheduled for release on 22 October 2021 in the US and in the UK.