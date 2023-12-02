Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Steve-O has opened up about the Jackass Number Two moment that left him feeling at “rock bottom”.

The entertainer, real name Stephen Gilchrist Glover, starred in the sequel to the film adaptation of the successful TV show that saw him perform pain-inducing stunts alongside Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius, Bam Margera and more.

Jackass ran for three seasons on MTV, from 2000 to 2001, and spawned four films in total, with the most recent arriving in 2022.

However, it was after filming completed on the 2006 sequel Jackass Number Two that Steve-O found himself feeling as if his life had slipped out of control.

During an appearance on StyleLikeU and Man Enough’s podcast, What’s Underneath: Masculinity, the entertainer recalled the film’s premiere being so wild that it felt like a “funeral”.

Steve-O described the premiere as his “rock bottom” moment and, elaborating upon why he felt this, said: “We were more out of control with drugs and alcohol and sex than can even be believed. We were taking the biggest risks, we were doing the craziest stuff, and everything just worked. It was like magic.”

He continued: “I knew we were never gonna beat that. I just felt like it’s all downhill from there. I remember going to that premiere and feeling like I was at my funeral.

“I was so mad at that red carpet because it felt like it was like the end.”

Two years later, Steve-O sent out an email to everyone he knew that said he was “ready to die” – an event that led to his Jackass cast and crew staging an intervention. Following this, he was put on an involuntary 72-hour psychiatric hold, which led to him being ‘clean and sober ever since”.

However, his sobriety led to sex addiction, which he said caused him to treat women “terribly”. It was after he “started seeing a sex therapist” that Steve-O started “an outpatient sex addict rehab” program.

‘Jackass’ star Steve-O (Getty Images)

Steve-O is now engaged to stylist Lux Wright, whom he started dating in 2016. He said the rehab program helped him ”become the man that the love of my life deserves”.

He told the podcast hosts: “I’m proud of how I live my life, I’m proud of who I’ve become. I’m profoundly grateful to have found meaning in my life.”

