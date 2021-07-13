Jackie Chan says he wants to join the ruling Communist Party of China

Jackie Chan has said he is interested in joining the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC).

On Thursday (8 July), during a symposium in Beijing, the 67-year-old actor and stunt artist shared his thoughts about a keynote speech delivered by President Xi Jinping at the centenary celebrations of the CPC on 1 July.

According to Global Times, The Karate Kid actor said he was proud he was to be Chinese and expressed his support for the political party.

“I can see the greatness of the CPC, and it will deliver what it says, and what it promises in less than 100 years, but only a few decades,” he said, adding: “I want to become a CPC member.”

Recently, the actor was cast in the Epic Journey, a theatrical performance dedicated to celebrating the founding of the CPC.

During his performance, Chan sang the song “Defend the Yellow River”, which was written during China’s war with Japan in 1939.

Chan sparked anger in 2008 after making an endorsement of China’s strict censorship policy and media controls.

“I’m not sure if it’s good to have freedom or not. I’m really confused now. If you’re too free, you’re like the way Hong Kong is now. It’s very chaotic. Taiwan is also chaotic,” he told the Boao Forum for Asia.

“I’m gradually beginning to feel that we Chinese need to be controlled. If we’re not being controlled, we’ll just do what we want,” he said.

In response, Hong Kong legislator Leung Kwok-hung said Chan had “insulted the Chinese people”, adding: “Chinese people aren’t pets.”

Taiwanese legislator Huang Wei-cher added: “He himself has enjoyed freedom and democracy and has reaped the economic benefits of capitalism. But he has yet to grasp the true meaning of freedom and democracy.

The Independent has contacted Chan for comments.