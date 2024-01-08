Jacob Elordi replaces Andrew Garfield as Frankenstein’s Monster

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jacob Elordi has been tapped in to take over for Andrew Garfield in Guillermo del Toro’s forthcoming Frankenstein adaptation for Netflix.

According to initial reports, the Oscar-winning director was interested in casting Garfield in the titular role; however, The Hollywood Reporter has now confirmed that Euphoria breakout Elordi, 26, has landed the role.

He will star alongside Oscar Isaac, Christoph Waltz and All Quiet on the Western Front breakout Felix Kammerer in Del Toro’s second feature for the streamer. Mia Goth, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley and Christian Convery are also set to star.

Garfield’s departure from the project apparently came down to scheduling conflicts related to last year’s Hollywood writers’ strike, Showbiz411 reported.

The Independent has contacted Netflix for further comment.

The casting announcement comes after a busy 2023 for the Australian actor, who recently starred in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla biopic as the King of Rock n’ Roll opposite Cailee Spaeny as Elvis’s ex-wife Priscilla Presley. He also appeared in Emerald Fennell’s divise comedy thriller, Saltburn.

Last week, The Kissing Booth actor subtly shaded his Saltburn co-star Barry Keoghan who earnt a Golden Globe nomination for his portrayal of devious Oxford University student Oliver Quick.

Jacob Elordi and Andrew Garfield (Getty Images)

In an interview with Vogue UK, Elordi asked Keoghan “what drew” him to the film, with the latter replying: “When I met Emerald, she told me that she had you kind of down to do it. So, Emerald, yourself and the script... what about you?”

“Definitely yeah, it was Emerald,” Elordi added with laughter: “Then she said she wanted Timothée Chalamet for it. And I said have you thought about Barry Keoghan?”

Keoghan ended up losing Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama to Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy at Sunday night’s (7 January) Golden Globes.

Based on Mary Shelley’s classic novel about scientist Victor Frankenstein who brings to life the eponymous monster, Frankenstein will be written, produced and directed by Del Toro.

Frankenstein is currently in the pre-production stages. It follows the Mexican filmmaker’s 2022 award-winning animated Netflix movie, Pinocchio. He has previously worked with Netflix for his horror anthology Cabinet of Curiosities, as well as animated films Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans and Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia. Del Toro is perhaps best known for his 2017 Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water, starring Sally Hawkins.