Jada Pinkett Smith’s drug abuse led her to ‘pass out’ on The Nutty Professor set

Jada Pinkett Smith has admitted to arriving to the set of The Nutty Professor while inebriated on a “bad batch of ecstasy”.

The actor discussed her past abuse of drugs and alcohol on her Facebook Watch chat show, Red Table Talk, and confessed that only once did it interfere with her work.

The “eye-opening incident” saw her show up to the set of the 1996 comedy film “high” and then pass out in the makeup chair.

“I went to work high, and it was a bad batch of ecstasy,” she explained. “I told everybody that I must’ve had old medication in a vitamin bottle.”

She continued: “But I tell you what I did though! Got my ass together and got on that set. That was the last time.”

Pinkett Smith said that she once had a problem with “cocktails” of alcohol, cannabis and ecstasy, but that after the Nutty Professor incident, she went “cold turkey” and now only drinks an occasional glass of red wine.

She added that she was subsequently tough on her children when it came to drugs, as she herself grew up with a mother who battled heroin addiction for 20 years. She said that her family’s history of addiction meant that her own sobriety felt like a “miracle”.

“I think back on my life, like, I am a walking miracle, no doubt about that,” Pinkett Smith said. “People will not believe.”

