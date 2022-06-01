Jada Pinkett Smith has said that she hopes Will Smith and Chris Rock can “reconcile” after the Oscars slap drama.

This year’s awards ceremony was thrown into turmoil after Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, which is a result of her alopecia.

In response, Smith jumped on stage and slapped the comedian, shouting: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth” at the stage.

The incident caused widespread condemnation of Smith’s behaviour. He resigned from the Academy a few days later.

On Wednesday’s episode (1 June) of her Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, Pinkett Smith directly addressed the controversial moment for the first time.

In the episode, Pinkett Smith spoke about alopecia and interviewed a mother whose daughter had the condition and died by suicide.

“This is a really important Red Table Talk on alopecia,” she said in her opening monologue. “Considering what I’ve been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories.”

Pinkett Smith said that she wanted to use the show to give her “alopecia family” space to talk about what the condition actually is and living with it.

She continued: “Now, about Oscar night. My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile.

“The state of the world today, we need them both. And we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening.”