Footage of Jada Pinkett Smith reacting to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars has emerged online.

Rock was presenting an award at the Oscars when he referred to Pinkett Smith as “GI Jane” in reference to her shaved head.

Pinkett Smith, who has spoken previously about having alopecia, could be seen rolling her eyes at the joke, which received a laugh from the crowd.

In response, Smith, who went on to win Best Actor for King Richard, walked onto the stage, slapped Rock before returning to his seat. Once there, he shouted twice: “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth.”

Rock was left momentarily speechless, before saying: “Will smith just slapped the s*** out of me.”

Footage seemingly filmed on a mobile phone, shared on TikTok, shows the viewpoint of somebody sat behind the Smiths, who were on the front row.

While Pinkett Smith’s facial expressions can’t be seen, she can be seen hunching forward in laughter at Rock’s response.

When her husband begins shouting next to her, she remains fixed in an upright position, but seems to laugh when Rock, composing himself, attempts to brush the moment off, calling it “the greatest night in the history of television”.

More footage shows a dazed Rock looking around in shock minutes after the incident.

While Smith has since issued an apology to Rock, the comedian said on Wednesday (30 March) he was “still processing” what happened during his first stand-up show since the incident. Sources close to Rock have said he had “no idea” about Pinkett Smith’s condition.

The Academy in a statement on Wednesday said it had initiated “disciplinary proceedings” against Smith for violating its Standards of Conduct “including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behaviour, and compromising the integrity of the Academy”.

Smith now faces possible suspension, expulsion or other sanctions, which will be decided at the Academy’s next board meeting on 18 April.

In its statement, the Academy also revealed that Smith was asked to leave the ceremony but “refused”.

