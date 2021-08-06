Jake Gyllenhaal claims he finds bathing to be ‘less necessary, at times’

Jake Gyllenhaal has claimed that he finds bathing to be “less necessary at times” in a new interview.

The Nightcrawler star’s comments come amid a wider debate over the optimal regularity with which to wash. Some studies have suggested that overly regular washing can harm the microbiome responsible for protecting the human immune system.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Gyllenhaal discussed the topic of cleanliness, saying: “I always am baffled that loofahs come from nature. They feel like they’ve been made in a factory but, in fact, it’s just not true. Since I was young, it’s amazed me.

“More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times,” he continued.

Gyllenhaal then alluded to the lyrics of the song “New Lace Sleeves” by Elvis Costello and the Attractions.

“I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that,” said Gyllenhaal. “But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”

Last month, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis revealed that they only bathe their children when “you can see the dirt on them”.

While the comments provoked disagreement by some on social media, expert evidence actually supports the position. You can click here for an explainer on why scientists agree with Kutcher and Kunis’s hygiene advice.