Jake Gyllenhaal has said he developed a staph infection after incurring an on-set injury while filming a fight scene for his forthcoming movie, Road House.

The 43-year-old stars opposite professional Irish fighter Conor McGregor in director Doug Liman’s remake of the 1989 cult classic, which starred Patrick Swayze.

Appearing on a recent episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast alongside his co-star McGregor, 35, Gyllenhall recalled cutting his hand on glass while shooting one of their fight scenes in a bar.

“We’re fighting on the floor, fighting around tables, we’re fighting around glass,” the Donnie Darko actor said, remembering that he then “put my hand on the bar” and placed it onto “f***ing straight glass”.

“I felt the glass going in my hand. I remember the feeling [and] went, ‘That’s a lot of glass,’” Gyllenhaal said.

He added that while similar injuries like that happened “all the time” on set, his ended up being more serious than he initially thought. “My whole arm swelled up, and it ended up being staph.”

Oftentimes, staph infections are caused by bacteria commonly found on the skin. If left untreated, it can turn deadly as the bacteria can invade deeper into the body’s bloodstream, joints, bones, lungs or heart, according to Mayo Clinic.

Jake Gyllenhaal in ‘Road House’ (Prime Video)

“Gratefully, I was really, really trying to take care of everything that we did and my body while we were doing it. I didn’t sustain any major injuries,” the Nightcrawler actor said, which he attributed to the film’s stunt team.

Directed by Liman, who helmed 2015’s Edge of Tomorrow and the 2005 film Mr & Mrs Smith, Road House sees Gyllenhaal play Dalton, an ex-UFC who takes a job as a bouncer at a rowdy bar in the Florida Keys.

Months before the film had its world premiere in Texas on 8 March at the SXSW film festival, Liman announced he would boycott the screening over Amazon Prime’s decision for a streaming-only release.

“The movie is fantastic, maybe my best, and I’m sure it will bring the house down and possibly have the audience dancing in their seats during the end credits. But I will not be there,” he wrote in January.

He said his original plan was to “silently protest” against Amazon’s decision to stream the film, but he could not stay quiet.

“Amazon is hurting way more than just me and my film. If I don’t speak up about Amazon, who will? So here we go…” he wrote.

Gyllenhaal later disputed Liman’s claims, telling Total Film Magazine in a February interview that the film was always set for streaming release rather than in cinemas.

Road House will be available to stream on Amazon’s Prime Video from Thursday, 21 March.