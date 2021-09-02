Jake Gyllenhaal has shared a photo after spotting someone dressed as his Spider-Man: Far From Home character while walking around Venice.

In the 2019 Marvel superhero blockbuster, Gyllenhaal played the villain Mysterio.

Much of the film was set was set in the city of Venice.

On Wednesday (1 September), Gyllenhaal shared images to Instagram of himself and the doppelganger, who was dressed from head to toe in Mysterio’s recognisable garb.

“Ran into an old friend in Venezia,” wrote Gyllenhaal alongside the pictures.

Marvel fans and fellow actors responded to the lookalike sighting in the comments section, with actor Josh Gadd writing: “Take. Him. Out.”

“It’s a Mysterio variant,” joked one person, referring to the alternate timeline “variants” seen in the Disney Plus series Loki.

“WE NEED MYSTERIO IN SPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOMEEE,” wrote one person, referring to Gyllenhaal’s hypothetical involvement in the forthcoming MCU sequel Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The film, which sees Tom Holland return as peppy webslinger Peter Parker, is bringing back a number of villains from previous Spider-Man films, including Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin and Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus.

Though Gyllenhaal’s character was seemingly killed at the end of Far From Home, it has been suggested that Mysterio could still return from an alternate universe, and form part of the villainous team known as the Sinister Six.