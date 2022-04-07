James Bond films will be making their streaming service debut later this month.

Since the rise of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other similar platforms, the British spy franchise has been one that’s never been available to watch with a subscription.

This will change on 15 April when every single Bond film, including recent outing No Time to Die, will be added to Prime Video.

However, Prime video notes the films will only be available for a limited time.

It seems the addition of the 007 franchise can be attributed to the partnership of Amazon and MGM.

Following the deal, more than 4,000 films and 17,000 TV episode distributed by MGM will be available to stream.

“MGM has a nearly century-long legacy of producing exceptional entertainment, and we share their commitment to delivering a broad slate of original films and television shows to a global audience,” said Mike Hopkins, senior vice president of Prime Video and Amazon Studios.

Daniel Craig in ‘No Time to Die’ (Eon Productions )

“We welcome MGM employees, creators, and talent to Prime Video and Amazon Studios, and we look forward to working together to create even more opportunities to deliver quality storytelling to our customers.”

Every Bond film will be available to stream on Prime Video from 15 April.