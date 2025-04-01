Amazon plans for ‘drastic changes’ to James Bond after new movie ‘gets release date’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fans of 007 can expect a drastic change from the next James Bond if reports are to be believed.

In February, it was announced that Amazon MGM had taken full creative control of the Bond franchise after striking a deal with long-time producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

The duo remain co-owners of the franchise, but the business decision leaves creative control of future James Bond productions in the hands of American-owned Amazon, prompting concern from fans over potential changes to the beloved franchise.

They were right to be concerned, it seems, with new reports emerging that Amazon bosses are planning dramatic changes to the format.

According to The Sun, the next film will cast the youngest ever James Bond – and it will be set in the Fifties and Sixties.

The publication reports that they are looking to cast an actor in their twenties.

open image in gallery Daniel Craig last played James Bond in 2021’s No Time To Die (Suzan Moore/PA) ( PA Archive )

Referring to Daniel Craig’s 007 death in No Time to Die, an insider told The Sun: “As sensational as it was, Daniel’s exit caused a headache because the death is still fresh in the minds of fans.

“They can’t just pretend it didn't happen. So they're now looking at his story as a younger man in a different era.”

The hunt for a new Bond to replace Craig has heated up in recent weeks, with rumours including Aaron Taylor-Johnson (34), Harris Dickinson (28) and James Norton (39). Taylor-Johnson, however, has since distanced himself from the claims.

In terms of producers, Puck reports that David Heyman (Harry Potter) and Amy Pascal (Tom Holland’s Spider-Man films) are in talks to develop the outing.

open image in gallery Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Daniel Craig as James Bond ( Getty Images / Eon Productions )

This news follows shortly after reports emerged that production on the next James Bond film is underway after being “fast-tracked” for release.

According to The Sun, the film is expected to be in cinemas by the end of 2027, with a source stating: “The Bond bosses had already proposed broad plots and reboot ideas.

“The writers’ rooms are being assembled in the hope of recouping their investment ASAP.”

Bond films are typically released in October and November.

Amazon’s acquisition of the Bond franchise is expected to lead to a series of spin-offs, but the source states the streaming giant “knows fans want and expect a movie” and “wants filming to be done by the end of next year”.

When the film arrives, it will match the record for the longest time the world has had to wait for a new Bond film since Sean Connery first played the British spy in 1962’s Dr No. The previous record was GoldenEye, which arrived in 1995 – six years after Timothy Dalton appeared in Licence to Kill.