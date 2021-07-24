James Bond director discussed ‘potential new Bonds’ for No Time to Die

James Bond director Cary Joji Fukunaga has revealed that he discussed casting “potential new Bonds” for No Time to Die.

The forthcoming action blockbuster sees Daniel Craig reprise the role of 007 for the fifth film running.

However, early in the development process, it had seemed like Craig was committed to quitting the franchise. The actor has since stated that No Time to Die will be his final Bond film.

In a recent interview with Total Film, Craig said an injury he sustained while filming 2015’s Spectre made him think that he was “physically not capable of doing another”.

While Craig eventually came around to the idea of another bout as Bond, Fukunaga explained that he had discussed the idea of replacing the franchise’s lead actor while vying to be hired for No Time to Die.

“Two years ago I took [Bond producer Barbara Broccoli] to my favourite Japanese restaurant in New York,” he said. “I tried to wine and dine her.

“At that point Daniel said he wasn’t doing another one, so we spit-balled all the potential new Bonds – that was exciting,” he added.

It is still unknown who will replace Craig as 007.

Among the names often floated as potential replacements are Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Tom Hiddleston and, recently, Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page.

No Time to Die will be released in UK cinemas on 30 September 2021